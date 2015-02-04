By Lindsay Dunsmuir
WASHINGTON Feb 4 The top U.S. regulator of
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on Wednesday played down the
likelihood of reducing the size of loans of homeowners still
under water, saying such a move would also have to be a win for
taxpayers.
Federal Housing Finance Agency director Mel Watt, a former
20-year Democratic Congressman who has been at the helm of the
agency for just over a year, came under fire from Democratic
lawmakers in November for not taking a more aggressive approach
to principal reductions.
Any program would be "substantially narrower" than a lot of
people want to suggest, Watt said during a roundtable with
reporters. He declined to offer a concrete timeline for any
decision.
In the meantime, the FHFA has been promoting other policies
to help struggling homeowners, such as allowing eligible
Americans to buy back Fannie- or Freddie-backed foreclosed homes
at current market value.
The FHFA has a number of decisions to make over the next few
months from new eligibility requirements for private mortgage
insurers to whether to raise or lower the amount Fannie and
Freddie charge lenders to guarantee loans.
An action on the latter, known as guarantee fees, is
anticipated by April.
Watt reiterated that no decision has been made.
Some in the mortgage industry think Watt may ease the
pricing adjustments on loan fees for less-creditworthy borrowers
to chime with the FHFA's affordable housing goals and possibly
raise the base guarantee fee slightly to compensate.
Watt could also remove the adverse market charge, an
additional cost to lenders introduced in 2008 to improve the
mortgage duo's financial health amid mounting losses.
In contrast to his predecessor, Watt has prioritized the
FHFA's affordable housing goals by compelling Fannie and Freddie
to allow down payments as low as three percent of a property's
value.
He has also directed the duo to begin paying into an
affordable housing fund. Both actions have drawn the ire of
Republicans in Congress.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buy mortgages from lenders, which
they package into securities and mostly sell to investors.
On the agency's proposal for tightened criteria on Federal
Home Loan Banks membership that would effectively prevent
captive insurers joining, Watt rejected criticism from the
industry.
"We are the regulator and it's our responsibility to stop
the abuse," he said.
