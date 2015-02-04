(Adds underwater borrower, captive insurer details, additional
quotes)
By Lindsay Dunsmuir
WASHINGTON Feb 4 The top U.S. regulator of
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on Wednesday played down the
likelihood of reducing the loan size of homeowners still under
water, saying such a move would also have to be a "win" for
taxpayers.
Any program to help those whose mortgage loan balance is
more than their house is worth would be "substantially narrower"
than a lot of people want, Federal Housing Finance Agency
director Mel Watt said during a roundtable with reporters.
Watt, a former 20-year Democratic congressman who has been
at the helm of the agency for just over a year, came under fire
from Democratic lawmakers in November for not taking a more
aggressive approach to principal reductions..
At issue is balancing relief for homeowners with the
interests of taxpayers, who support the government-controlled
mortgage-finance giants.
"Is there someplace where there is a win for the borrower
and a win for Fannie and Freddie and therefore the taxpayer?"
Watt said.
He declined to offer a concrete timeline for any decision.
In the meantime, the FHFA has been promoting other policies
to help struggling homeowners, such as allowing eligible
Americans to buy back Fannie- or Freddie-backed foreclosed homes
at current market value.
The FHFA has a number of decisions to make over the next few
months from new eligibility requirements for private mortgage
insurers to whether to raise or lower the amount Fannie and
Freddie charge lenders to guarantee loans.
An action on guarantee fees is anticipated by April
.
Some in the mortgage industry think Watt may ease the
pricing adjustments on those fees for less-creditworthy
borrowers to chime with the FHFA's affordable housing goals and
possibly raise the base guarantee fee slightly to compensate.
Watt could also remove the adverse market charge, an
additional cost to lenders introduced in 2008 to improve the
mortgage duo's financial health amid mounting losses.
In contrast to his predecessor, Watt has prioritized the
FHFA's affordable housing goals by compelling Fannie and Freddie
to allow down payments as low as three percent of a property's
value and to begin paying into an affordable housing fund,
actions decried by congressional Republicans.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buy mortgages from lenders, which
they package into securities and mostly sell to investors.
Watt rejected criticism from the banking industry on the
agency's proposal for tightened criteria on Federal Home Loan
Banks membership that would effectively shut out lightly
regulated captive insurers, wholly owned entities created to
insure their parent companies against risks.
"We are the regulator and it's our responsibility to stop
the abuse," he said.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)