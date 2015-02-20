WASHINGTON Feb 20 Government-controlled
mortgage finance firm Fannie Mae said on Friday it
will pay U.S. taxpayers $1.9 billion after posting a quarterly
profit.
Once it has made the latest payment in March, it will have
returned $136.4 billion to taxpayers in exchange for the $116.1
billion in taxpayer aid it received after being placed under the
government's wing at the height of the financial crisis.
The company, the nation's largest source of mortgage funds,
earned net income of $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter.
