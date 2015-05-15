WASHINGTON May 15 The regulator of U.S. housing
finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on Friday moved closer
to allowing the two firms to issue a common security, rejecting
a series of suggested changes to the agency's plan.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency hopes a single security
will lower borrowing costs by increasing liquidity in the market
for mortgage-backed securities. An FHFA official told reporters
the plan had been generally well received by investors.
In a document released on Friday, the FHFA said it had
received 23 letters from people in the industry that included
advice and proposals over the regulator's initial plan for a
single security, which was published in August.
The FHFA listed suggested technical changes to that plan,
such as requiring that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac make loan
eligibility rules more similar, jointly guarantee each other's
securities and standardize their legal documents. The FHFA
rejected these and other suggested changes.
Currently Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which were taken over
by the government in 2008 following a bailout, each issue their
own securities. The FHFA aims to finalize its rules for a single
security this year.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Ted Botha)