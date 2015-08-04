WASHINGTON Aug 4 Government-controlled mortgage finance firm Freddie Mac on Tuesday said big gains in its loan guarantee business and its investment portfolio will allow it to cut a check to the U.S. Treasury for $3.9 billion.

Freddie Mac reported a second-quarter profit of $4.2 billion, sharply up from $524 million in the first quarter.

The firm, along with competitor Fannie Mae, was bailed out by U.S. taxpayers in 2008 when a housing slump and financial crisis left it on the brink of insolvency.

Since returning to profitability, the two firms have made quarterly dividend payments to the Treasury but some have been small in recent quarters and executives have warned that further bailout funds might be required in the future.

Under the terms of their rescue, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae are required to sweep profits into the Treasury, a provision being challenged in court by several groups of investors.

Freddie Mac said the check it will send to the federal government by September will bring cumulative dividend payments since the bailout to $96.5 billion, well above the $71.3 billion it received under the bailout. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish)