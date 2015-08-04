WASHINGTON Aug 4 Government-controlled mortgage
finance firm Freddie Mac on Tuesday said big gains in
its loan guarantee business and its investment portfolio will
allow it to cut a check to the U.S. Treasury for $3.9 billion.
Freddie Mac reported a second-quarter profit of $4.2
billion, sharply up from $524 million in the first quarter.
The firm, along with competitor Fannie Mae, was
bailed out by U.S. taxpayers in 2008 when a housing slump and
financial crisis left it on the brink of insolvency.
Since returning to profitability, the two firms have made
quarterly dividend payments to the Treasury but some have been
small in recent quarters and executives have warned that further
bailout funds might be required in the future.
Under the terms of their rescue, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae
are required to sweep profits into the Treasury, a provision
being challenged in court by several groups of investors.
Freddie Mac said the check it will send to the federal
government by September will bring cumulative dividend payments
since the bailout to $96.5 billion, well above the $71.3 billion
it received under the bailout.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish)