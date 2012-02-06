WASHINGTON Feb 6 Nearly 1 million struggling U.S. homeowners have won permanent reductions on their mortgage payments since the Obama administration launched its program in 2009 to prevent housing foreclosures, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.

The program, which provides incentives to mortage servicers to cut interest, extend terms or defer parts of a loan, had initially been forecast to help up to 4 million homeowners stay in their homes. Despite reaching only a quarter of the initial target, the administration extended the program by one year through 2013 and expanded it to reach more indebted homeowners.

Treasury said 84 percent of homeowners entering into the Home Affordable Mortgage Program in the past 18 months received a permanent loan modification. (Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Leslie Adler)