Nigeria to seek World Bank loan of at least $1 bln - finance minister
LAGOS, Feb 21 Nigeria wants to borrow at least $1 billion from the World Bank, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Tuesday.
LAGOS, Feb 21 Nigeria wants to borrow at least $1 billion from the World Bank, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Tuesday.
* Government budget due next month (Adds quotes, detail, context)
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp said on Tuesday Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Ward would retire, effective May 31, after being in the role for more than 14 years.