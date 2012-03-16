WASHINGTON, March 16 The U.S. Department
of Housing and Urban Development is awarding more than $42
million in housing counseling grant funding to support home
buyers and to prevent future foreclosures, the department said
on Friday.
The new grants will go to 468 state and local organizations
and is expected to support hundreds of thousands of households.
The money will help those families receive free assistance on
how to avoid foreclosure or mortgage scams, and teaches buyers
how to purchase or rent a home, HUD said in a statement.
The $42 million comes from the fiscal 2012 budget that
restored HUD-approved housing counseling after Congress cut all
funds appropriated for that type of nonprofit work in 2011. The
money complements the roughly $2.5 billion provided to states
for housing programs as part of the government's $25 billion
mortgage servicing settlement, according to HUD.
"Housing counseling works for families that are in need, but
also for entire neighborhoods and our housing market more
broadly," said HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan on a conference call
with reporters.
HUD-approved counselors have helped almost 6 million
families in the last three years, Donovan said. He said about 9
out of 10 families who work with a housing counselor to avoid
foreclosure and manage their money continue to live in their
homes nearly 18 months after receiving assistance.
(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)