WASHINGTON, April 17 The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on Tuesday announced a new policy that aims to speed up the process mortgage servicers apply when dealing with distressed loans backed by the two U.S. government-run companies.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency said it has directed both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop "enhanced and aligned strategies" for securing a so-called short sale, in which the servicer or bank accepts less than the balance owed on a property, the regulator said in a statement.

FHFA Acting Director Edward DeMarco said the new policy will "prevent foreclosures, keep homes occupied and help maintain stable communities."

Short sales often benefit neighborhoods clear out stagnant properties that may have a negative impact on home values that have already dropped more than 30 percent from their peak in 2006. The Obama administration has urged the mortgage industry to make such sales instead of starting the foreclosure process.

The new timeline will require servicers, who collect borrowers' mortgage payments, to respond to a request for a short sale within 30 days and to make a final decision on the property at the end of 60 days.

The banks will also need to give weekly updates to any borrowers that might be aided by the short sale if the offer is under review.

The short sale effort will begin in June and then progress in stages as the mortgage industry reviews the new policy, FHFA said.

Bankers and servicers have sometimes been slow to sign off on short sales due to mortgage insurers and second-lien holders that may not agree to the terms of the deal.

The new FHFA policy is "enhancing short sales and deeds-in-lieu process," the regulator said.

(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Andrew Hay)