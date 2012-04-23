WASHINGTON, April 23 Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac should participate in an Obama
administration program that helps borrowers who owe more than
their home is worth by writing down principal, a U.S. Treasury
Department official said on Monday.
"Given the large percentage of outstanding mortgages that
are currently backed by Fannie or Freddie, it is important that
the GSEs (government-sponsored enterprises) participate in this
program," said Mary Miller, Under Secretary for Domestic
Finance, in prepared remarks for a speech at the National
Council of State Housing Agencies conference in Washington.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie
and Freddie Mac, does not allow the two mortgage finance giants'
to reduce loan balances for homeowners who are "under water" --
meaning they owe more on their properties than they are worth.
FHFA Acting Director Edward DeMarco has blocked the two
companies from reducing principal amounts owed on mortgages,
saying that it would drive up the cost of a taxpayer bailout of
the two government-run companies, which has topped $150 billion.
"Principal reduction is an important tool to have at our
disposal as we continue to repair damage caused by the housing
crisis," Miller said.
DeMarco has said forbearance, comparatively, has shown lower
losses. Forbearance lets the borrow reduce or suspend payments
on a loan for a specific amount of time.
But Miller said that in some targeted cases, principal
reduction makes sense for both homeowner and lender by helping
to reduce investor losses and preventable foreclosures in the
long term.
"That's the view of not only the administration and others
within government, but also many private market participants,"
she said.
Still, FHFA is considering whether financial incentives
offered by the U.S. Treasury to participate in the White House
housing program would soften its concerns that principal
write-downs would increase losses at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
and require them to get more taxpayer funding.
The FHFA has provided a preliminary analysis on the cost of
mortgage write-downs and anticipates a final decision will be
delivered to the administration this month.
Fannie and Freddie, the two largest sources of housing
money, were taken over by the government in September 2008
during the financial crisis.
Currently, about three in four loans backed by Fannie and
Freddie that are underwater are still making regular payments.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Andrea Ricci)