WASHINGTON, July 16 The number of underwater
U.S. homeowners refinancing through an Obama administration
anti-foreclosure program has picked up sharply since its
expansion late last year, according to figures a housing
regulator released on Monday.
More than 78,000 home loans were refinanced using the
expanded Home Affordable Refinance Program, nicknamed HARP 2.0,
during the first five months of 2012, more than for all of 2011,
the Federal Housing Finance Agency said.
The Obama administration and the housing regulator FHFA
revamped the HARP program in October to allow homeowners with
loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
and who are current on their mortgages to refinance no matter
how much their home value has dropped below what they owe.
"These numbers show HARP 2.0 is accomplishing the goals set
forth -- to provide relief to borrowers who might otherwise be
unable to refinance due to house price declines," FHFA Acting
Director Edward DeMarco said in a statement.
The FHFA, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said
HARP refinancings accounted for 20 percent of the total number
of refinancing loans in May, the highest since the program was
implemented three years ago.
Homeowners who owe more than 125 percent of their
properties' value had been shut out from refinancing until the
changes to the HARP program were unveiled last year.
As of May, more than 1.3 million borrowers had been helped
by the foreclosure-prevention program. The White House has
avoided predicting how many homeowners would benefit from the
revamped program, but the FHFA had estimated an additional 1
million people would qualify for refinancing.
One of the main reasons for the surge this year has been the
removal of loan-to-value ratios on eligible loans. The reworked
program also waived certain fees and gave lenders a break from
the warranties they sign when they originate certain loans.
Government-owned Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which buy loans
from lenders and repackage them as securities for investors,
often make lenders buy back loans for perceived defects. The two
companies, which have drawn nearly $190 billion in taxpayer aid
to stay afloat, have used those buyback demands to dampen
losses.
The U.S. Senate is considering a bill to further expand
HARP, which is aimed at reaching as many as 17.5 million more
borrowers. While lawmakers continue to bat about ideas for
speeding a recovery in the lackluster U.S. housing market,
little action is expected this year in the face of presidential
and congressional elections.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Gary Hill)