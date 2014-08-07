BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says open season for Trans Mountain expansion concludes
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
WASHINGTON Aug 7 Government-controlled mortgage finance firm Fannie Mae said on Thursday it will pay U.S. taxpayers $3.7 billion after posting a quarterly profit.
Once it has made the latest payment in September, it will have returned $130.5 billion to taxpayers in return for the $116.1 billion in taxpayer aid it received after being placed under the government's wing at the height of the financial crisis.
The company, the nation's largest source of mortgage funds, earned net income of $3.7 billion between April and June. (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by W Simon)
March 22 With the United States about to become a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years, Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Wednesday it would begin trading the first-ever U.S. liquefied natural gas futures contract in May.
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia