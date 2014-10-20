(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Albert Durso
LAS VEGAS Oct 20 The regulator of Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac said on Monday it was
developing rules to let Americans buy homes with down payments
as low as 3 percent, part of a push to boost access to credit.
Mel Watt, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency,
pledged the new guidelines for the two taxpayer-owned firms
would be "sensible" without putting the safety of financial
markets at risk.
"(They) will be able to responsibly serve a targeted segment
of creditworthy borrowers with lower down payment mortgages," he
said in a speech.
The two firms don't lend money directly, but rather buy
mortgages from banks and then resell them with a guarantee. Over
the last few years, both had stopped accepting most loans with 3
percent down payments after being criticized with helping
inflate a housing bubble that burst during the 2007-09
recession.
But Watt, who was picked for his post by President Barack
Obama, has made extending access to credit a priority since he
took the helm at the FHFA in January.
He said the lower down payments would be allowed when taking
into account "compensating factors" without specifying what
those factors would be.
He also said the two firms, which guarantee most new
mortgages in the United States, will change rules that will make
it harder for them to force banks to repurchase faulty loans
from the mortgage agencies.
The requirement for banks to buy back faulty loans from
Fannie and Freddie is meant to encourage lending institutions to
more carefully vet loan applications before offering financing.
But lenders say the rules on buybacks are not clear, making the
job of the banks more difficult and contributing to tighter
credit.
Watt said guidelines released in the coming weeks would
spell out more clearly when banks would be compelled to take
back loans.
