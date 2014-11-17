WASHINGTON Nov 17 A U.S. government agency that
guarantees millions of mortgages has built up $6.1 billion in
capital over the last year, erasing a shortfall experienced in
2013, when its reserves were so low that it had to draw taxpayer
funds for the first time.
The Obama administration on Monday released an audit of the
Federal Housing Administration that showed the net worth of the
agency's mortgage insurance fund rose to $4.8 billion at the end
of September. At the same time last year, the fund was seen with
value of negative $1.3 billion because of the risk that future
obligations could outstrip income and assets.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development said the FHA
had benefited from a drop in foreclosures and higher premiums
charged to borrowers to cover the government mortgage insurance.
The housing bust that accompanied the 2007-09 recession hit
the agency's finances hard, leading it to take $1.7 billion from
the Treasury last year.
"We have successfully weathered the storm," said HUD
Secretary Julian Castro.
Still, the fund's capital ratio, which measures its net
worth against its obligations, remains below the legal
requirement, and the audit said it would not meet the minimum
until 2016. Last year's annual audit projected the fund would
return to the legal minimum in 2015.
The FHA has taken a series of steps to improve its finances
over the last few years. It has raised the amount it charges
borrowers to insure mortgages against default and has tightened
underwriting.
The agency insures more than a fifth of all new U.S.
mortgages. It increased its share of the market when the housing
bubble burst, more than tripling its loan portfolio, which is
now valued at more than $1 trillion.
With an FHA-backed loan, buyers can put down as little as
3.5 percent of the purchase price. The FHA, which does not make
loans, provides mortgage insurance to borrowers who are unable
to make a large enough down payment to qualify for prime loans.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)