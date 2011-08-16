WASHINGTON Aug 16 Builders starting on new
apartments are busier than ever these days as demand for
rentals climbs and the once-sacrosanct American dream of home
ownership fades.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday housing starts
slipped 1.5 percent in July to a seasonally adjusted annual
rate of 604,000 units. But starts on multifamily housing, often
used for rentals, rose 7.8 percent to 179,000 units.
The rise in multifamily units reflects an underlying trend
in which rentals are increasing while the national home
ownership rate declines.
The percentage of people who own a home dropped to 65.9
percent during the second quarter -- the lowest since the first
quarter of 1998. That was down from a peak of 69.2 percent
reached in late 2004, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, when
lax lending standards were fueling home sales.
The change appears to be gaining momentum.
"Even in cases where it might make more financial sense --
or it might actually be cheaper on a monthly basis to own a
home rather to rent one, a lot of people are not making that
purchase," said Oliver Chang, head of U.S. housing strategy at
Morgan Stanley.
"The trend that we're on is going to continue," he added.
The home ownership rate is likely even lower than the
Census Bureau reports, according to Chang and his team of
analysts at Morgan Stanley.
The home ownership rate is only about 59.2 percent once
mortgage delinquencies are factored in, something the
government does not do, according to a research paper Chang
co-authored with Vishwanath Tirupattur and James Egan.
OWNERS BECOME RENTERS
"The combination of falling home prices, limited mortgage
credit, continued liquidations and better rental options is
fundamentally changing the way Americans live," according to
the Morgan Stanley research report.
"We believe this change is only beginning and is moving the
country toward becoming a rentership society."
Americans have started to sour on the idea of home
ownership as tighter lending standards block potential
borrowers from obtaining a mortgage, due to the boom and bust
of the housing sector and subsequent 2007-2009 financial
crisis.
More Americans have been driven to move into rentals. That
has reduced the U.S. apartment vacancy rate, which dropped to
5.9 percent in the second quarter, the lowest since 2006,
according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
Some renters have no alternatives. About 3.8 million
foreclosures were filed in 2010, and that could balloon to as
many as 6 million by 2013, according to data firm RealtyTrac.
But analysts say renting can be a good choice.
"Housing can actually be a very risky investment if you
look at the downturn," said Dean Baker, the co-director of the
Center for Economic and Policy Research. "We should be talking
about renting as a respectable option."
The White House wants to rent, sell or dispose of
foreclosed homes controlled by mortgage finance giants Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac. The goal is to "bring stability and
liquidity" to the housing market, said Edward DeMarco, acting
director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, in a
statement.
President Barack Obama is looking to change the way housing
is financed. The administration produced a blueprint in
February that gave three separate proposals, all of which lead
toward minimizing the government's role in the mortgage market
over the next several years while at the same time attracting
more private capital to fill the gap.
SEEKING A NEW MODEL
The White House stated in the policy paper that its goal
was to "ensure that Americans have access to an adequate range
of affordable housing options."
However, the administration cautioned that "this does not
mean our goal is for all Americans to be homeowners." The
papers pointed out 100 million Americans are renters, whether
they do so by choice or necessity.
Currently, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, along with the
Federal Housing Authority, guarantee about 90 percent of all
U.S. mortgages.
A recent survey by Fannie Mae shows more will choose to pay
rents rather than buy.
"Dissatisfaction about the direction of the economy and
related employment fears are damping demand to buy homes and
slowing the recovery," Fannie Mae's chief economist, Doug
Duncan, said in a quarterly housing survey. "People who believe
owning is a better deal than renting are nonetheless planning
to rent, at least until things improve."
At some future point, however, the dream of home ownership
could be reignited among renters.
A recent study of 2,142 adults by the Pew Research Center
indicated more Americans would prefer to own if they had the
financial means. Just 24 percent of renters said they were
doing so by choice, rather than necessity, and 81 percent
believed that owning a home was the best long-term financial
investment goal for their families.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Dan Grebler)