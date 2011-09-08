* Obama expected to announce refinancing plans Thursday
* White House favors more reductions on homeowners loans
* U.S. housing regulator has last word on new refinancings
By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The Obama administration
recognizes that there are significant barriers to one of its
foreclosure prevention programs and is looking for ways to make
it easier for struggling homeowners to take advantage of
historically low interest rates.
As part of the administration's push to revive the U.S.
economy and create jobs, President Barack Obama on Thursday
will announce plans to cut taxes and increase infrastructure
spending as part of an effort to spur job creation.
He is also expected to touch on ways the government could
help distressed homeowners.
For weeks the administration has been hashing out plans
that would allow more borrowers to refinance loans at current
low interest rates, which would cut monthly payments and free
up cash for other spending.
Although about 800,000 homeowners have refinanced their
loans under the government's Home Affordable Refinance Program,
or HARP, the sour state of the economy has prompted
administration officials to take a harder look at their
options.
"There are several frictions that are keeping HARP from
having greater uptake," said James Parrott, a senior adviser at
the White House's National Economic Council.
One of the top concerns are the upfront costs, which have
made it so expensive that homeowners have decided not to
refinance. In some cases, the fees have increased a homeowner's
outstanding mortgage principal.
Also, lenders are hesitant to refinance loans because
government-owned Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB
could force them to buy back mortgages if they find that
underwriting was not done properly.
With Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac supporting the bulk of the
mortgage market, the administration has been urging their
regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to consider
changes to the refinance program.
Administration officials are unsure whether the agency's
head, Edward DeMarco, will be able to resolve the problems or
even if he will conclude that any changes will be beneficial.
The sides have butted heads over other housing policies.
The administration, as well as many housing experts, believe
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and banks should do more to reduce
homeowners' mortgages.
But DeMarco, who is now the firms' conservator after they
were seized by the government in 2008, has resisted wholesale
principal reduction and has told lawmakers such a move does not
meet the agency's goals of conserving the companies' assets.
The current debate between the White House and DeMarco
comes as a glut of unsold homes and foreclosed properties keep
the housing market depressed.
"It's important that the housing market returns to health
in the near and medium term because of how important it is to
the broader economy," said Parrott. "We are focused on making
sure we are taking the steps that we can take to increase the
speed of that recovery, whether that is through existing
programs, improving existing programs or considering new
programs," he said.
The administration's plan of attack is threefold: provide
relief for struggling homeowners so they can stay in their
homes; help communities hardest hit by the housing downturn;
and find ways to shrink the excess supply of houses in the
market.
Nearly $50 billion has been set aside from the government's
$700 billion bank bailout fund to help give homeowners a
reprieve on their monthly payments. Some of the money has been
allocated to states so they can deal with their distressed
properties.
But the programs have had little impact on the housing
market.
"They have really underdelivered in terms of what was
promised," said Paul Leonard, California director for consumer
advocacy group, the Center for Responsible Lending. "It's not
to say it wasn't a good idea, but they have not been able to
take good ideas and make them work in the marketplace," he
said.
The government recently unveiled plans to give unemployed
borrowers and their bankers more time to delay home
foreclosures. The administration and housing regulators have
also asked investors for ideas on how to turn government-owned
foreclosed properties into rental homes.
(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai)