WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Friday the administration's plans to
broaden U.S. homeowners' access to mortgage refinancing has the
backing of the regulator overseeing housing giants Fannie Mae
FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency has "the authority to
make that possible and they will support the types of reforms
that will make that possible," Geithner told National Public
Radio in a telephone interview.
President Barack Obama said in a speech to Congress on
Thursday that a refinancing initiative "would put more than
$2,000 a year in a family's pocket and give a lift to an
economy still burdened by the drop in housing prices."
For weeks the administration has been hashing out ideas
that would remove existing barriers for borrowers looking to
lock into loans at lower interest rates. It intends to cut
monthly payments as a way to provide relief to borrowers who
might otherwise default and also free up cash for other
spending.
Geithner said the FHFA is "actively looking" at measures to
help reach out to homeowners in need of more refinancing
options. He said the Treasury intends to make an announcement
"in the next three weeks or so" on the steps the administration
is taking to boost recovery in the housing market.
About 838,000 homeowners have refinanced their loans under
the government's existing Home Affordable Refinance Program,
known as HARP, fewer than the administration's expectations to
reach 4 million to 5 million borrowers.
A senior White House official said the administration is in
discussions with mortgage-industry executives and officials at
Fannie, Freddie and their regulator over how to improve HARP.
The acting director of FHFA, Edward DeMarco, has said his main
mission is to conserve the assets held by Fannie and Freddie.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Dan Grebler)