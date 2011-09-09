WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Friday the administration's plans to broaden U.S. homeowners' access to mortgage refinancing has the backing of the regulator overseeing housing giants Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency has "the authority to make that possible and they will support the types of reforms that will make that possible," Geithner told National Public Radio in a telephone interview.

President Barack Obama said in a speech to Congress on Thursday that a refinancing initiative "would put more than $2,000 a year in a family's pocket and give a lift to an economy still burdened by the drop in housing prices."

For weeks the administration has been hashing out ideas that would remove existing barriers for borrowers looking to lock into loans at lower interest rates. It intends to cut monthly payments as a way to provide relief to borrowers who might otherwise default and also free up cash for other spending.

Geithner said the FHFA is "actively looking" at measures to help reach out to homeowners in need of more refinancing options. He said the Treasury intends to make an announcement "in the next three weeks or so" on the steps the administration is taking to boost recovery in the housing market.

About 838,000 homeowners have refinanced their loans under the government's existing Home Affordable Refinance Program, known as HARP, fewer than the administration's expectations to reach 4 million to 5 million borrowers.

A senior White House official said the administration is in discussions with mortgage-industry executives and officials at Fannie, Freddie and their regulator over how to improve HARP. The acting director of FHFA, Edward DeMarco, has said his main mission is to conserve the assets held by Fannie and Freddie. (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Dan Grebler)