Oct 21 The U.S. housing market remains the
Achilles heel of the economy and a trouble spot for the Obama
administration and federal regulators who are working on plans
to do more to help struggling homeowners.
Foreclosures have weighed down U.S. housing prices and an
estimated 11 to 15 million mortgages -- approximately
one-fourth of those outstanding -- exceed the value of the
underlying home.
Some of the more aggressive ideas to support housing are
seen as politically unpalatable; many lawmakers do not want to
bail out homeowners who may have borrowed irresponsibly. At the
same time, Congress is focused on reducing record budget
deficits and has little appetite to spend more on housing.
The government has already taken a number of steps to help
support the sector, although those efforts have been frustrated
by the stubbornly high level of unemployment, which has
dampened demand for home loans. The jobless rate sat at 9.1
percent in September for a third straight month.
Here's a look at what the government has tried so far:
MAKING HOME AFFORDABLE PROGRAM
In March 2009, the Obama administration dedicated $75
billion from its financial bailout fund to help keep borrowers
struggling to make mortgage payments on their homes. Known as
Making Home Affordable, the program aims to encourage lenders
to modify loans or refinance them.
Until the initiative was announced, the government relied
on lenders to give struggling homeowners a break voluntarily,
which had not made a dent in slowing the wave of defaults.
The marquee foreclosure prevention side of the effort is
known as the Home Affordable Modification Program. HAMP offers
loan servicers cash incentives to modify the terms of the loan.
Servicers act as middlemen between the distressed homeowners
and the investors who own the mortgage.
The goal of HAMP was to modify the mortgages for 3 million
to 4 million homeowners by the end of 2012. More than two years
after it was launched, however, fewer than 817,000 borrowers
have received permanent loan modifications under the plan.
REFINANCING TO LOWER RATES
The Home Affordable Refinance Program is a counterpart to
HAMP that is designed to help borrowers who owe more than their
homes are worth to refinance into mortgages with lower interest
rates.
HARP is open only to loans backed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB
and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB. About 840,000 borrowers have
refinanced their loans under HARP, with a number of hurdles
preventing a broader reach.
The Obama administration is working with the mortgage
companies' regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to
expand the program. An announcement could come as early as
Monday.
One of the changes FHFA might introduce is to allow
borrowers with loans worth more than 125 percent of the value
of their homes to refinance, according to congressional staff.
Currently, no mortgages with such a high loan-to-value ratio
are eligible for the program.
NEIGHBORHOOD STABILIZATION
The Neighborhood Stabilization Program was started in 2008
and provides funds for state and local authorities to encourage
redevelopment and rehabilitation of abandoned and foreclosed
properties.
About $7 billion has been set aside for the program, which
primarily grants funds to nonprofits in blighted communities.
The funds, overseen by the Department of Housing and Urban
Development, often helps local communities purchase foreclosed
homes and either rehabilitate them or tear them down. It is not
an anti-foreclosure effort. Instead, it is a tool to stabilize
home prices in areas hard hit by foreclosures.
FHA SHORT-REFINANCE OPTION
The Federal Housing Administration's short refinance
option, which was made available to borrowers last September,
helps those who owe more than their home is worth to refinance
into a new 30-year fixed rate loan backed by the FHA.
The program is available to borrowers with FHA loans, which
are targeted at borrowers who often make low down payments.
The program was initially expected to reach between 500,000
and 1.5 million borrowers, but only a few hundred borrowers
have successfully used the short-refi option.
The FHA does not make loans directly, but guarantees them
against default. The government has set aside about $8 billion
to provide coverage to lenders for a share of potential losses
on these loans.
