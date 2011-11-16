* Fannie, Freddie CEOs defend pay practices
* Argue need to retain, attract qualified staff
* Lawmakers seek to block multimillion-dollar bonuses
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 The top executives for
Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Wednesday
defended their companies' pay practices, which have drawn
scrutiny after it was disclosed the government-controlled firms
were paying out nearly $13 million in executive bonuses.
Michael Williams, chief executive of Fannie Mae, and
Charles Haldeman, Freddie Mac's chief executive, both argued
the compensation structures at the mortgage finance firms were
warranted to retain and attract qualified staff.
In remarks prepared for delivery to a U.S. House of
Representatives committee, the executives said cutting
compensation for workers at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would be
disruptive and limit their ability to attract skilled
management.
"We need to compensate our executives and employees to
ensure that we have and keep the leadership we need to continue
our progress," Williams said in the testimony to the House
Oversight Committee.
Republicans and Democrats in both the House and Senate have
expressed chagrin that the two companies, which have been
propped up by about $169 billion in federal aid, were paying
out $12.79 million in bonuses for 10 executives.
The government took control of the firms, the two largest
sources of funding for U.S. mortgages, as mounting losses
threatened their solvency in 2008. The government has managed
them since then.
A bill to block the pay packages was approved by the House
Financial Services Committee on Tuesday on a lop-sided 52-4
vote. The full House must vote on the measure. A similar bill
has been introduced in the Senate.
Williams said that without legislative direction from
Congress on the future of the two government-sponsored
enterprises, it was "difficult to attract and retain employees
with highly specialized skills, expertise and experience."
Haldeman, who has already said he will leave Freddie Mac
once his replacement is found, said the company has reduced
compensation for the top 10 percent of the management team by
about 40 percent since the firm was taken over by the
government in September 2008.
"We have taken several measures to reduce overall
compensation levels," he said. He added that it would be
counterproductive to change the pay scales for the mortgage
firm's employees without reform of the overall housing finance
system.
"It would make it much harder for us to retain people we
have and attract qualified people to replace them," he said.
Edward DeMarco, acting head of the Federal Housing Finance
Agency, is also scheduled to testify before the committee. In
an appearance before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday he
defended the pay packages, saying it was important to retain
top talent.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Kenneth Barry)