* Fannie, Freddie CEOs defend pay practices
* Argue need to retain, attract qualified staff
* Lawmakers seek to block multimillion-dollar bonuses
(Adds background)
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 Top executives at Fannie Mae
FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Wednesday defended their
companies' pay practices from attack by lawmakers angry that
the government-controlled firms were paying out nearly $13
million in executive bonuses.
The chief executives of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's argued
the compensation structures at the mortgage finance firms were
needed to retain and attract qualified staff.
A bill to block the pay packages was approved by the House
Financial Services Committee on Tuesday in a 52-4 vote. The
full House must still vote on the measure. A similar bill has
been introduced in the Senate.
The two money-losing firms have been propped up by about
$169 billion in federal aid since they were rescued by the
government in 2008.
In testimony before a U.S. House of Representatives
committee, the executives said cutting compensation at their
firms would be disruptive and limit their ability to attract
skilled management.
"We need to compensate our executives and employees to
ensure that we have and keep the leadership we need to continue
our progress," Fannie Mae CEO Michael Williams told the House
Oversight Committee.
Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate have
expressed chagrin that the companies, the two largest sources
of U.S. mortgage finance, were paying out $12.79 million in
bonuses for 10 executives.
At the hearing, Democrats also blamed the companies and
their regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, for not
doing enough to help troubled borrowers by reducing loan
balances.
"Congress and the president passed a law directing FHFA,
Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac to 'maximize assistance for
homeowners.' This has not happened," said Representative Elijah
Cummings, the panel's top Democrat. "And nobody should be
receiving million-dollar bonuses by claiming it has."
PLEASE DON'T LEAVE
Democrats and Republicans agree the firms eventually need
to be shuttered, but lawmakers are moving cautiously given the
central role the companies play in the housing finance system.
Williams argued that without legislative direction from
Congress on the future of the two government-sponsored
enterprises, it was "difficult to attract and retain employees
with highly specialized skills, expertise and experience."
Freddie Mac CEO Charles Haldeman and FHFA's acting
director, Edward DeMarco, presented a similar case.
In addition, Haldeman, who plans to leave Freddie Mac once
a replacement is found, said the company had reduced
compensation for the top 10 percent of the management team by
about 40 percent since it was seized by the government.
The bill approved by the House Financial Services Committee
on Tuesday would suspend the compensation packages for
executives at both companies and require employees move onto a
pay scale that is in line with federal financial regulators.
"Surely there are talented people that can handle these
jobs and do it with a pay scale that is appropriate for
government agencies," said Representative Carolyn Maloney, a
New York Democrat.
Despite broad support in the House, the legislation could
face an uphill climb in the Senate. Sen. Tim Johnson, chairman
of the Senate Banking Committee, on Tuesday expressed concern
the bill could lead to a brain drain at the firms.
At the hearing on Wednesday, DeMarco, who signed off on the
pay, also criticized the idea of using a government pay scale
for private companies doing $1 trillion of annual new business.
"They should be compensated at a market rate," he said.
The regulator said he intends to lower the bonus levels
over time, and warned that moving too fast would push up staff
turnover and undercut the firms at a delicate time.
Turnover at Freddie Mac has averaged about 13 percent in
the past two quarters, well above its five-year average of
about 8 percent, he said. Fannie Mae's turnover rate sits at
about 11 percent a year after averaging about 6 percent over
the previous three years.
"A sudden and sharp change in pay would certainly risk a
substantial exodus of talent, the best leaving first in many
instances," DeMarco told lawmakers.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Padraic Cassidy
and Andrew Hay)