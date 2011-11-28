* Departure could make housing revamp more difficult

* Frank was willing to reach across partisan divide

By Margaret Chadbourn

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 Representative Barney Frank's decision not to seek reelection opens the door for a new Democratic point person on housing in the U.S. House of Representatives.

And despite his reputation as a die-hard liberal, some Washington observers and housing experts say Frank's departure could make it more difficult for a Republican-led House to revamp the troubled U.S. housing finance system.

During the congressional effort to rewrite the rules governing Wall Street, the pugnacious Massachusetts Democrat known for his razor-sharp wit was often seen as a bridge between parties and someone willing to buck special interests to protect legislative goals he was passionate about.

From his perch as chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Frank was a driving force behind the reform bill that bears his name -- the Dodd-Frank bill.

While he lost his chairmanship when Republicans assumed control of the House this year, Frank was expected to be an influential voice as lawmakers turned their attention to tackling the future of government-run mortgage finance companies Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB.

"Even though he has sharp elbows and wasn't afraid to use them, there is also more of a pragmatic side to Frank than some that might succeed him pose," said Brian Gardner, senior vice president for Washington research at Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc.

Representative Maxine Waters of California, a vocal critic of the banking industry, heads the list of Democrats who might succeed Frank, who has spent 32 years in Congress. Representatives Carolyn Maloney of New York and Melvin Watt of North Carolina are other likely candidates.

"I don't think any of those three have the force of Frank's personality and have shown the ability to get something done on a bipartisan basis," Gardner said.

John Taylor, chief executive of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, said it may catch some by surprise how much of a moderate Frank has been.

"He has been such a committed and intellectual voice when it comes to housing," Taylor said. "But he isn't the only voice, and certainly in the Democratic party there are those who care about creating fair and equal access to credit."

Like the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms, any reworking of the housing finance system would send ripples across the financial system. Big banks, community lenders, homebuilders and real estate brokers would all feel the impact.

Republicans and Democrats largely agree that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which have soaked up $169 billion in taxpayer support since being seized by the government in September 2008, eventually need to be shut down. But they differ over what should take the place of the companies, which are the top two sources of U.S. mortgage finance.

Frank, who has long been associated with activist housing policies, has sided with many Democrats in arguing that some form of a federal mortgage guarantee is needed to ensure access to affordable housing.

In contrast, many Republicans see no need for a government role, and the current head of the Financial Services Committee, Representative Spencer Bachus, has pushed for a quick end to federal involvement.

However, the battle lines on housing finance do not always track party lines and whoever succeeds Frank as the top Democrat on the Financial Services panel will have a big voice in the debate even if Republicans maintain control of the House in next year's elections, as widely expected. (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Leslie Adler)