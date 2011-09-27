(CORRECTS date in dateline) (Recasts top of story, adds comments from Democratic lawmaker, details about the inspector general's report; adds byline; dateline previously NEW YORK)

By Margaret Chadbourn

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Freddie Mac's failure to review some defaulted loans properly could be costing the government-owned mortgage finance giant "billions of dollars of losses," according to a report released by its regulator on Tuesday, suggesting the money it wrung from Bank of America in a settlement early this year was insufficient.

Concerns about the loan review process at the company were flagged by a senior examiner with the regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as early as September of last year, months before Freddie Mac's January settlement with Bank of America (BAC.N) to resolve $1.3 billion in claims for bad loans.

Freddie Mac FMCC.OB had bought mortgages from the Countrywide unit of Bank of America during the housing boom that defaulted at higher-than-expected rates during the third through fifth years after their origination.

But Freddie Mac only aggressively reviewed mortgages that went into foreclosure or showed payment problems during the first and second years, the FHFA senior examiner found.

Freddie Mac therefore did not review 300,000 loans for possible repurchase claims. This could potentially cost the company "billions of dollars of losses", the examiner said, according to the report from the FHFA's Inspector General, the regulator's independent watchdog.

Freddie Mac has received about $65 billion in taxpayer-funded bailouts since it was seized by the government in September 2008.

"By relying on Freddie Mac's analysis of the settlement without testing the assumptions underlying Freddie Mac's existing loan review process, FHFA senior managers may have inaccurately estimated the risk of loss to Freddie Mac," the report said.

A dozen FHFA staffers and managers were alerted to the concerns raised by the senior examiner, yet the regulator "did not timely act on or test the data underlying these concerns prior to the approval of the Bank of America settlement," the report stated.

A Freddie Mac spokesman declined to comment on the Inspector General's findings.

The Freddie Mac spokesman, Michael Cosgrove, said at the time of the agreement with Bank of America earlier this year, the company was in discussions with the lender in order to find ways to resolve loan repurchase requests. The agreement was "commercially reasonable based upon our internal evaluation and judgments," he said.

Freddie Mac signed its $1.35 billion settlement with Bank of America Corp. last December, with FHFA's approval of the agreement. The deal involved pending and future repurchase demands on 787,000 loans previously sold to Freddie Mac by Bank of America and Countrywide.

"The Inspector General's report is very damning," said Representative Brad Miller, a Democrat who is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and has proposed legislation to reform housing finance.

"The officials at Freddie Mac who decided to settle these claims for billions less than taxpayers had coming should obviously lose their jobs immediately," Miller said in his statement.

Earlier this month, FHFA filed a lawsuit against 18 banks seeking unspecified damages for losses on about $200 billion of soured bonds. According to the lawsuits, the securities should have never been sold because the underlying mortgages did not meet investors' criteria.

The FHFA, which has been acting as the independent regulator of Freddie Mac and its sister company, Fannie Mae, for three years, responded to the Inspector General's findings, with a letter dated Sept. 19 and said "there are areas for improvement" at the agency.

"FHFA is developing and will soon issue policies and procedures to its examiners and managers regarding the agency's expectations for how to raise and resolve critical safety and soundness concerns," the letter read. (Reporting and writing by Margaret Chadbourn; Additional reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Leslie Adler)