By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Freddie Mac's failure to
review some defaulted loans properly could be costing the
government-owned mortgage finance giant "billions of dollars of
losses," according to a report released by its regulator on
Tuesday, suggesting the money it wrung from Bank of America in
a settlement early this year was insufficient.
Concerns about the loan review process at the company were
flagged by a senior examiner with the regulator, the Federal
Housing Finance Agency, as early as September of last year,
months before Freddie Mac's January settlement with Bank of
America (BAC.N) to resolve $1.3 billion in claims for bad
loans.
Freddie Mac FMCC.OB had bought mortgages from the
Countrywide unit of Bank of America during the housing boom
that defaulted at higher-than-expected rates during the third
through fifth years after their origination.
But Freddie Mac only aggressively reviewed mortgages that
went into foreclosure or showed payment problems during the
first and second years, the FHFA senior examiner found.
Freddie Mac therefore did not review 300,000 loans for
possible repurchase claims. This could potentially cost the
company "billions of dollars of losses", the examiner said,
according to the report from the FHFA's Inspector General, the
regulator's independent watchdog.
Freddie Mac has received about $65 billion in
taxpayer-funded bailouts since it was seized by the government
in September 2008.
"By relying on Freddie Mac's analysis of the settlement
without testing the assumptions underlying Freddie Mac's
existing loan review process, FHFA senior managers may have
inaccurately estimated the risk of loss to Freddie Mac," the
report said.
A dozen FHFA staffers and managers were alerted to the
concerns raised by the senior examiner, yet the regulator "did
not timely act on or test the data underlying these concerns
prior to the approval of the Bank of America settlement," the
report stated.
A Freddie Mac spokesman declined to comment on the
Inspector General's findings.
The Freddie Mac spokesman, Michael Cosgrove, said at the
time of the agreement with Bank of America earlier this year,
the company was in discussions with the lender in order to find
ways to resolve loan repurchase requests. The agreement was
"commercially reasonable based upon our internal evaluation and
judgments," he said.
Freddie Mac signed its $1.35 billion settlement with Bank
of America Corp. last December, with FHFA's approval of the
agreement. The deal involved pending and future repurchase
demands on 787,000 loans previously sold to Freddie Mac by Bank
of America and Countrywide.
"The Inspector General's report is very damning," said
Representative Brad Miller, a Democrat who is a member of the
House Financial Services Committee and has proposed legislation
to reform housing finance.
"The officials at Freddie Mac who decided to settle these
claims for billions less than taxpayers had coming should
obviously lose their jobs immediately," Miller said in his
statement.
Earlier this month, FHFA filed a lawsuit against 18 banks
seeking unspecified damages for losses on about $200 billion of
soured bonds. According to the lawsuits, the securities should
have never been sold because the underlying mortgages did not
meet investors' criteria.
The FHFA, which has been acting as the independent
regulator of Freddie Mac and its sister company, Fannie Mae,
for three years, responded to the Inspector General's findings,
with a letter dated Sept. 19 and said "there are areas for
improvement" at the agency.
"FHFA is developing and will soon issue policies and
procedures to its examiners and managers regarding the agency's
expectations for how to raise and resolve critical safety and
soundness concerns," the letter read.
