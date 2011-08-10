BRIEF-LPL Financial Holdings files for potential mixed shelf - SEC filing
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - files for a potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Aug 10 The Obama administration is seeking new options on how to dispose of foreclosed homes held by mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB.
The U.S. Treasury, the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Department of Housing and Urban Development said on Wednesday they are looking at alternatives including turning the foreclosed properties into rental homes. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
* Advent Life Sciences Llp reports a 6.6 percent passive stake in Versartis Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 6.45 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: