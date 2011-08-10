WASHINGTON Aug 10 The Obama administration is seeking new options on how to dispose of foreclosed homes held by mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB.

The U.S. Treasury, the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Department of Housing and Urban Development said on Wednesday they are looking at alternatives including turning the foreclosed properties into rental homes. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Andrea Ricci)