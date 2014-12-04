WASHINGTON Dec 4 The Obama administration said on Thursday it would be irresponsible to end government stewardship of the country's biggest mortgage finance firms without legislation from Congress.

"The only way to responsibly end the conservatorship is through legislation," Michael Stegman, the Treasury Department's top official for housing policy, said in prepared remarks.

U.S. taxpayers bailed out housing finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac during the 2007-2009 financial crisis. The firms have operated under government conservatorship since then. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)