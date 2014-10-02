WASHINGTON Oct 2 Hedge fund Perry Capital on
Thursday appealed a U.S. federal court's decision to dismiss its
suit challenging the government's policy of confiscating the
profits of mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac.
Judge Royce Lamberth of the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia on Tuesday threw out lawsuits brought by
Perry Capital and other investors who argued the government's
decision to sweep the profits of the companies into the U.S.
Treasury was illegal.
The judge said the government had the authority under a 2008
law that laid the ground for its seizure of the two companies.
"The district court's decision overlooks important points of
law and improperly resolved key questions of fact based on the
government's cherry-picked record," said Theodore Olson, an
attorney with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, who filed the appeal
on behalf of Perry Capital.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing
by G Crosse)