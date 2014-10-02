(Adds details, background, paragraphs 5-9)
WASHINGTON Oct 2 Hedge fund Perry Capital on
Thursday appealed a U.S. federal court's decision to dismiss its
suit challenging the government's policy of confiscating the
profits of mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac.
Judge Royce Lamberth of the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia on Tuesday threw out lawsuits brought by
Perry Capital and other investors who argued the government's
decision to sweep the profits of the companies into the U.S.
Treasury was illegal.
The judge said the government had the authority under a 2008
law that laid the ground for its seizure of the two companies.
"The district court's decision overlooks important points of
law and improperly resolved key questions of fact based on the
government's cherry-picked record," said Theodore Olson, an
attorney with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, who filed the appeal
on behalf of Perry Capital.
The government seized Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac at the
height of the financial crisis as they teetered on the brink of
insolvency. It took a majority stake in each.
The Treasury ended up pumping $187.5 billion into the
companies. They have since returned to profitability and have
returned $218.7 billion to taxpayers in the form of dividends.
Initially, the companies were required to pay a 10 percent
dividend on the government's share, but later the Treasury and
their regulator altered the terms to force them to hand over
nearly all their profits.
The dismissal of the lawsuit dealt a blow to investors
hoping to benefit now that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the two
largest sources of U.S. housing finance, are profitable.
However, other lawsuits challenging the bailout terms are still
pending.
In heavy trading on Wednesday, the common shares of both
companies lost more than a third of their value. On Thursday,
each fell more than 10 percent. The preferred shares held by
private investors have fallen even more.
