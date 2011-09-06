WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The U.S. Federal Housing
Finance Agency said on Tuesday it decided to file lawsuits
against 17 financial institutions last week because the firms
misrepresented the mortgages in securities filings.
"At the heart of the suits is FHFA's conclusion that the
actual mortgages backing many of the securities had
characteristics that differed in a material way from what had
been represented in securities filings," the agency, which
regulates mortgage firms Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac
FMCC.OB, said in a statement.
The lawsuits filed by FHFA on Friday accused lenders,
including Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and its Countrywide and
Merrill Lynch units, of misrepresenting the checks they had
done on mortgages before bundling them into securities. The
claims rely on provisions of federal securities law.
The regulator is seeking unspecified damages against the
banks on about $200 billion in mortgage investments that were
bought by Fannie and Freddie, mostly between 2005 and 2008.
FHFA said in its statement on Tuesday that the amount that
might be recovered would be determined by the courts, and that
it was "premature" to estimate recoverable damages.
However, it said the amount would be below $200 billion,
since that figure represents the original amount of securities
purchased, not the actual losses incurred.
The agency said the seller of the mortgage bonds has a
"legal responsibility to accurately represent the
characteristics of the loans backing the securities being
sold."
Nearly all the banks that were sued last week declined to
comment or were not immediately available for comment on
Friday. Others called the charges unfounded.
"Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are the epitome of a
sophisticated investor, having issued trillions of dollars of
mortgage-backed securities and purchased hundreds of billions
of dollars more," said Mayura Hooper, a spokeswoman for
defendant Deutsche Bank AG, in a statement.
FHFA said on Tuesday that the sophistication of Fannie and
Freddie were not the issue.
"Under the securities laws at issue here, it does not
matter how 'big' or 'sophisticated' a security purchaser is,
the seller has a legal responsibility to accurately represent
the characteristics of the loans backing the securities being
sold," it said.
According to the lawsuits, the securities should have never
been sold because the underlying mortgages did not meet
investors' criteria.
