* Sanford Bernstein estimates $39 bln in losses
* KBW estimates losses could reach $60 bln
* FHFA suit seeks recoveries on $196 bln in bonds
By Joe Rauch
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 6 U.S. banks could face
as much as $39 billion in losses if a series of lawsuits by the
Federal Housing Finance Agency over soured mortgage bonds is
successful, according to an analyst estimate.
The early estimates highlight potentially billions in
additional losses U.S. banks might incur from soured mortgages,
which helped drive a broad industry sell-off on Tuesday.
On Friday, FHFA sued 17 banks, alleging misrepresentations
involving about $196 billion of mortgage-backed securities sold
to Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the U.S.
government-run mortgage investors which it oversees.
[ID:nN1E7810JZ] [ID:nN1E7851P9]
In the lawsuits, FHFA did not disclose what it was seeking
in recoveries.
On Tuesday, the FHFA said in a statement it would be
"premature and potentially misleading" to estimate any
recoveries from the banks, but noted any amounts would be
determined through the legal process.
John McDonald, bank analyst at Sanford Bernstein, said in a
research note on Tuesday the largest banks could face billions
in additional costs in his worst case estimate.
McDonald said that in a similar case filed against UBS
earlier this year, the FHFA claimed $900 million in damages
from $4.5 billion in mortgage bonds.
Using that ratio, McDonald concludes the banks could face
$39 billion in losses, including $11.5 billion at Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N), $6.5 billion at JPMorgan Chase & Co
(JPM.N) and $700 million at Citigroup Inc (C.N).
McDonald was not immediately available for comment.
But early opinions on the lawsuit's potential impact vary
widely, and analysts said the ultimate amount will depend on an
unpredictable court process.
For instance, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc analyst Bose
George estimated in a research note that banks could face as
much as $60 billion in losses from the FHFA lawsuits.
George projected a 30 percent loss rate on FHFA's claims.
Others increased their total estimates on Tuesday for what
the industry faces in repurchase claims beyond the FHFA suit.
FBR Capital Markets boosted its worst case estimate, saying
that banks will record total mortgage repurchase losses of $121
billion, up from $104 billion.
The four largest banks will also face a larger share of
those claims, FBR Capital Markets projected, with those banks
recording 60 percent of the losses, up from 40 percent.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch; Editing by Richard Chang)