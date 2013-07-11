WASHINGTON, July 11 A group of Republicans in
the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday unveiled draft
legislative that would wind down mortgage finance giants Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac over five years, strip the mortgage
securitization process from government control and revamp the
Federal Housing Administration.
The sweeping proposal aims to establish a new framework for
the U.S. housing finance system and reduce the government's
footprint in the market as much as possible, Republican members
of the House Financial Services Committee told reporters.