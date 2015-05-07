(Adds details on lending cap exclusions)
WASHINGTON May 7 The regulator for Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac said on Thursday it would exclude more types of
loans from borrowing caps to help the market for multifamily
housing that is rented by low-income Americans.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency said Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac would still each have a $30 billion cap on
multifamily lending.
But the regulator will allow the firms to exclude from the
caps more loans for properties deemed affordable to renters
making below-average wages.
For markets considered to be "very high cost" areas, the
caps could exclude housing that is affordable for a renter
earning the local median income, FHFA said in a statement.
