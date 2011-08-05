WASHINGTON Aug 5 U.S. housing authorities said on Friday more needed to be done to help the market recover, as the Obama administration's foreclosure prevention program helped 31,620 homeowners win lower mortgage payments in June.

The program provides financial incentives to servicers, which help borrowers rework their mortgages. So far it has helped 763,071 borrowers win permanent loan modifications, far fewer than the administration's initial goal of helping up to four million homeowners.

Despite a slight improvement in home prices, the Department of Housing and Urban Development said there was much more work to do to help the housing market recover. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by James Dalgleish)