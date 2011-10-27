Oct 27 The state of Delaware sued Merscorp on Thursday, joining the growing number of state and local officials that have accused the national private mortgage registry of taking unlawful shortcuts in dealing with the foreclosure crisis.

The registry used by the banking industry is "unreliable" and "frequently inaccurate," Beau Biden, the state's attorney general said in the lawsuit, which seeks penalties of $10,000 per violation.

Biden said MERS engaged in "deceptive" practices that sow confusion among consumers and investors and damage the integrity of Delaware's land records.

The registry is accused of obscuring details and providing inaccurate information to borrowers, making it difficult for them to seek out the owner of their loan and modify it when facing a potential foreclosure.

The lawsuit, filed in Chancery Court in Delaware, accused the company of violating the state's Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)