Oct 27 The state of Delaware sued Merscorp on
Thursday, joining the growing number of state and local
officials that have accused the national private mortgage
registry of taking unlawful shortcuts in dealing with the
foreclosure crisis.
The registry used by the banking industry is "unreliable"
and "frequently inaccurate," Beau Biden, the state's attorney
general said in the lawsuit, which seeks penalties of $10,000
per violation.
Biden said MERS engaged in "deceptive" practices that sow
confusion among consumers and investors and damage the
integrity of Delaware's land records.
The registry is accused of obscuring details and providing
inaccurate information to borrowers, making it difficult for
them to seek out the owner of their loan and modify it when
facing a potential foreclosure.
The lawsuit, filed in Chancery Court in Delaware, accused
the company of violating the state's Uniform Deceptive Trade
Practices Act.
