* House bill extends protections due to expire
* House measure attached to bill that could face veto
* Democrat in Senate backing similar measure
WASHINGTON, May 18 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Friday voted to further insulate some service
members from home foreclosures and extend borrower protections
to disabled veterans and surviving military spouses.
The measure passed 394-27 on a bipartisan vote and was
attached to a $554 billion defense spending bill that is set for
a final vote Friday in the Republican-controlled House. The
White House has said the defense bill would face a presidential
veto if it hinders the Pentagon's defense strategy.
The foreclosure relief amendment would extend some
provisions included in a longstanding federal law, the
Servicemembers' Civil Relief Act. The law protects active-duty
service members from foreclosure and gives military personnel
and their families some financial and legal protections.
The measure, written by Democrats, would extend some
protections that are about to end, give more time for
foreclosure proceedings, and raise civil penalties for Relief
Act violations by the mortgage industry. I t would also expand
the law to cover surviving military spouses, veterans who are
disabled at the time of discharge and personnel serving in a
contingency operation, such as a national emergency.
"Our troops fighting overseas in Iraq or Afghanistan should
not have to fight here at home just to keep a roof over the
heads of their loved ones," said Representative Elijah Cummings,
the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform
Committee.
Since the 2006 collapse of the real estate market, tens of
thousands of military have lost homes to foreclosure and lenders
have come under scrutiny for Relief Act violations.
"This bill takes a much-needed step toward protecting
deployed servicemembers and their families, discharged veterans
with a 100 percent service-connected disability, and surviving
spouses," said Representative Adam Smith, the top Democrat on
the House Armed Services Committee.
The amendment would stay a foreclosure against military
borrowers for 12 months instead of the current three months.
The House would also require lending institutions to set up
a toll-free phone number for service members to discuss their
mortgage terms and legal rights under Relief Act.
Democratic Senator Jack Reed has introduced a separate bill
similar to the House amendment.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Jackie Frank)