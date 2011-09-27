(Adds the total number of lawmakers signing the letter,
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 A dozen Democratic
lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are urging
regulators to give members of the military full access to
federal programs for troubled homeowners and to look for other
measures to help service members hit by the weak real estate
market.
The lawmakers specifically asked the U.S. Treasury
Department and federal regulators to review the
challenges of military members forced to relocate for work and
risk losing their homes.
Their letter was addressed to Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner and three financial regulators, including the
Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Housing Finance
Agency, and Department of Housing and Urban Development.
"Service members and their families are often unable to
sell their homes quickly at prices that will enable them to pay
off their mortgages, and they cannot generate enough rental
income to cover their mortgage," the lawmakers wrote.
The government's mainstay effort to stabilize housing for
the past two years, the Home Affordable Modification Program,
aims to help those so-called "underwater" borrowers take
advantage of record-low interest rates to reduce their monthly
payments and prevent foreclosure.
However, the lawmakers argued those serving in the military
are not qualifying for many of the government programs to help
borrowers modify their loans as they are often making timely
mortgage payments.
Service members are finding it hard to sell their
properties fast enough to pay off their mortgages in the weak
real estate market, the lawmakers said, and as a result are
unable to make up the cost in rental income.
If they opt for delinquency or foreclosure, the lawmakers
contended, their credit suffers and their future assignments
and performance evaluations are jeopardized by weaker credit
histories.
The lawmakers also said that foreclosure prevention
initiatives are open only to homeowners' primary residences.
Those type of standards are restrictive and have caused some
service members to relocate without their families when they
receive new assignments that require moving towns quickly,
according to the letter from the lawmakers.
"To address these concerns, we ask that you review these
problems comprehensively and develop specific initiatives to
address the unique needs of military service members," the
lawmakers wrote.
As mortgage defaults have surged since the housing market
collapsed, foreclosures in U.S. towns where soldiers are
stationed are climbing at a faster pace than the national
average.
"We write to urge you take action to protect families who
have been particularly hard hit by the ongoing foreclosure
crisis," the letter read, signed by more than nine House
lawmakers, and spearheaded by Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat
from Maryland and ranking member of the Oversight and
Government Reform Committee, along with Rep. Adam Smith of the
Armed Services Committee, a Democrat from Washington.
