(Corrects to show serious delinquencies rose to 4.9 percent in the second quarter)

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. borrowers are making their mortgage payments on time more frequently but delinquency rates remain elevated as government efforts to help homeowners fails to keep pace with job losses that push more homeowners toward foreclosure.

Seriously delinquent mortgages that are 60 days or more past due rose to 4.9 percent in the quarter through June 30 from 4.8 percent the previous period, following five quarters of improvement, according to a quarterly report from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Seriously delinquent loans were down from 6.1 percent a year earlier.

By the end of the second quarter of this year, 88.0 percent of U.S. mortgages were current, slightly down from 88.6 percent in the previous quarter and edging higher from 87.3 percent a year ago.

The number of borrowers involved in foreclosure proceedings increased by 0.9 percent during the quarter. However, first-time foreclosure filings on the loans decreased 8.0 percent from the first quarter to 287,145, the report said.

Regulators caution foreclosures remain high by historical standards.

The OCC survey covers 32.7 million loans, which have $5.7 trillion in principal balances. These figures represent 63 percent of outstanding U.S. mortgages. (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)