WASHINGTON Dec 20 The regulator for
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is actively
considering a proposal that would allow for a reduction in the
outstanding mortgage debt of homeowners in Chapter 13
bankruptcy, Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The plan under review by the Federal Housing Finance Agency
would call for the mortgage financing companies to allow
bankrupt homeowners who owe more on their housing debt than
their homes are worth to pay zero per cent interest for five
years, the report said.
Participation in the debt reduction program would be subject
to approval by bankruptcy judges, the FT said.
Details of the proposal were laid out in a letter to
Congress dated Monday, the newspaper reported.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, combined with the Federal
Housing Administration support, about 90 percent of all U.S.
mortgages.
An FHFA spokeswoman confirmed the proposal to assist
underwater homeowners was under discussion, but declined to
provide additional details, the FT said.
But the White House said the proposal was not under
consideration.
"While we continue to talk to the FHFA and other market
participants about ways to help borrowers and support the
housing market, the administration is not at this time
considering this particular idea," White House spokeswoman Amy
Brundage told FT.
Spokesmen for the White House and FHFA were not immediately
available for comment on the FT report late on Tuesday.
(Reporting By JoAnne Allen; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)