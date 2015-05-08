WASHINGTON May 8 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's regulator on Friday extended for another year the mortgage finance firms' participation in the government's main foreclosure prevention programs.

The decision, announced by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt, extends the Home Affordable Mortgage Program and the Home Affordable Refinance Program through the end of 2016.

"These programs have provided critically important relief for many borrowers by allowing them to lower their monthly payments and, as a result, have prevented many foreclosures," Watt said in remarks prepared for delivery to a conference in Los Angeles. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Bill Trott)