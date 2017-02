WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday that in some cases reducing distressed homeowners' mortgages would also benefit U.S. taxpayers.

"We think there is a set of cases where it is clearly in the interest of the taxpayer to do principal reduction," Geithner told a congressional panel. "It is not an overwhelming number, but where it makes sense we should do it," he said. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai)