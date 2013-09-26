By Margaret Chadbourn
| WASHINGTON, Sept 26
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 American seniors grappling
with strained savings following the deepest recession in
generations will soon face new hurdles in tapping a tool some
have used to help finance retirement: the federal government's
reverse mortgage program.
An upcoming change in rules will cut the number of borrowers
eligible to draw down cash against the value of their homes by
22 percent, according to an estimate from Reverse Market
Insight, and some homeowners are rushing to beat the deadline.
"I had limited options and was up against a wall. It was
grim," said Cheryl Honeyman, a widow living in Brookings,
Oregon, who locked into a reverse mortgage this month. "I was
lucky to get this loan when I did."
For the 63-year-old, who inherited her home near the Oregon
coast when her parents passed away four years ago, the
government-backed loan means she can live on the money she gets
from Social Security without having to worry that an unexpected
expense could force her to sell her home.
The program is costing the government. The Federal Housing
Administration is expected to spend $2.8 billion this fiscal
year backing reverse mortgages. Under congressional pressure,
the FHA will implement new rules on Tuesday designed to stem
those losses.
The changes will limit the amount seniors can draw down,
impose higher mortgage insurance fees and put in place tougher
vetting of applicants. But they are likely coming too late to
prevent the FHA from tapping the U.S. Treasury for a cash
infusion for the first time in the agency's 79-year history.
Reverse mortgages, available to borrowers aged 62 or older,
pay out a home's equity to the borrower, either in installments
or lump-sum payments. They are repaid when the borrower dies or
moves out of the house, although the borrower must still pay
property taxes and homeowners' insurance.
The loans, most of which are insured by the FHA, have proved
to be a lifeline for many Americans whose savings were depleted
during the deep 2007-2009 recession.
Honeyman was anxious that the value of her home had
significantly dropped during the recession and would limit how
much money she would receive. Her home appraisal came in at
$180,000 and she was able to take a $105,000 lump-sum on the
property, which was purchased 13 years ago for $220,000.
DEADLINE IMPACT
If Honeyman had qualified for a reverse mortgage backed by
the FHA under the new rules, she would have owed more in
insurance costs and have been eligible for less money.
Loan officers and financial advisers are preparing clients
for the upcoming shift, which they say will reduce the
attractiveness of the loans for a vast number of seniors.
Deborah Nance, a reverse mortgage specialist with iReverse
Home Loans in the Los Angeles area, said she worries the changes
will mainly hurt borrowers with lower incomes, heavy debt
obligations or weak credit histories.
"Those that might have previously (had) a lump sum option to
pay off mortgages might be turned down," she said.
Nance has recommended against reverse mortgages when she
hears that seniors intend to move within five years, or if they
have family members living with them on a long-term basis.
The problem for the FHA is that an increasing percentage of
these loans are ending up in default. A record 54,000
FHA-insured reverse mortgage borrowers - or 9.4 percent - have
defaulted. That's up from 8.1 percent in July 2011.
Unlike traditional loans, the majority of defaults are
triggered when borrowers are unable to pay their property taxes
or keep up with their homeowners' insurance.
PEAK AMID CRISIS?
Alba Moesser, 84, was financially independent and living
debt-free when her son came to her with a business proposal. She
found a way to help supply cash for the budding entrepreneur
with a reverse mortgage.
"I was able to help him rebuild an apartment complex that is
now rented out," said Moesser, who holds a Ph.D. in Hispanic
literature and hasn't yet retired.
Moesser had taken out a reverse mortgage on her Covina,
California home in 2011, but she refinanced into a fresh one
this summer to come up with more cash. Under the pending rules,
the amount she would have been able to take out would have been
cut by about 15 percent, assuming her application made it
through the new financial assessments.
The popularity of reverse mortgages started to rise in 2001
and the volume of new FHA-backed reverse mortgages hit a peak of
115,000 in 2009. That number has since declined for three
straight years, although it is expected to move higher, even
under the tighter terms, as an increasing number of Baby Boomers
retire.
By 2011, some major players, including Wells Fargo and Bank
of America, stopped originating new reverse mortgage loans, in
part because the lenders believed they were becoming riskier.
"It was originally intended for those borrowers considered
house-rich and cash-poor. But now it is increasingly used as a
tool for seniors tapping equity lines for broader retirement
packages," said Stephanie Moulton, an assistant professor at
Ohio State University who has served as a counselor for AARP, a
retired persons' trade group.
Before her loan, Honeyman said: "I was barely squeezing by."