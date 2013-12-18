WASHINGTON Dec 18 Many U.S. homebuyers will
likely pay more for mortgages next year due to a new policy
established by the U.S. housing finance regulator that is
raising the fees on government-backed loans.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the two
taxpayer-owned mortgage finance companies, will increase their
guarantee fees in 2014 as part of an effort to reduce their
presence in the mortgage market.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced the policy last
week, and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac laid out the specifics of
how the new fees would work late on Monday. The move comes as
FHFA acting Director Edward DeMarco finishes out his last days
heading the agency.
Democratic Congressman Mel Watt of North Carolina was
recently confirmed to head the FHFA, and he will have the
authority to reverse the fee increases if he opposes them.
The hikes represent a 10 basis point across-the-board bump,
the repeal of a 25 basis point upfront adverse market surcharge
in every state but New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and
Florida, plus a revamping of the risk-based fee structure that
will mean borrowers with poor credit pay more. A basis point is
one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Such fees are typically passed along to borrowers, resulting
in higher mortgage rates. The FHFA said the combined impact is
raising the average guarantee fee on a 30-year, fixed-rate
mortgage by 14 basis points.
"Lenders appear worried that rates for these borrowers could
jump as much as 40 basis points," Jaret Seiberg, a senior policy
analyst at Guggenheim Securities, said in a research note.
FICO, owner of the credit-scoring formula often used by U.S.
lenders, helps decisions such as applications for interest rates
on home loans, which range from 300 to a top of 850.
The changes do not go into effect until March.
Fannie and Freddie said that many borrowers without a down
payment of at least 20 percent and who have credit scores that
range from 680 to 760 will wind up paying more.
"It is important to remember that this is the fee a borrower
would have to pay to get the best rate. Lenders typically roll
this fee into the cost of the loan, which drives up the rate the
borrower pays," said Seiberg.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac purchase mortgages from lenders,
which they either keep on their books or bundle into securities
that they offer to investors with a guarantee. They do not make
loans, but provide liquidity to the mortgage market by taking
mortgages off the books of lenders, freeing them to make more
loans.
The companies currently back more than half of all U.S. home
mortgages and are sweeping their profits from the housing
recovery to the U.S. Treasury. Taxpayers have propped up Fannie
and Freddie to the tune of $187.5 billion in bailout funds since
they were seized by the government in 2008, but they have paid
$185.2 billion to the Treasury in dividends for that support.