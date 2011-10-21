WASHINGTON Oct 21 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
backed a measure to help bolster the housing market by making
it easier for people to afford a home in wealthier
neighborhoods.
The Senate voted 60-38 to attach the proposal to a spending
bill that the chamber will consider later this year. It would
restore the size of the loans the government buys or insures to
a maximum of $729,500 from the previous cap of $625,500.
The cap, known as the "conforming loan limit," determines
the maximum size of loans the Federal Housing Administration
and the government's mortgage buyers, Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and
Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, can buy or guarantee.
The higher loan limit expired at the end of September and
was touted as one of the Obama administration's short-term
plans to shrink the government's role in the mortgage market.
But with the housing sector hurting the country's economic
recovery, lawmakers and the administration are looking for
solutions.
"Getting our housing market moving again is one of the most
important tasks facing the country," said Robert Menendez, a
Democrat from New Jersey who introduced the bill amendment.
The majority of Senators agreed that the lower loan limit
was making a weak housing market even weaker. "It makes it
harder for middle class homebuyers to get credit when credit is
tight," Menendez said.
It is unclear what will ultimately happen to the provision,
given the deep divisions within the Democratic-led Senate and
Republican-controlled House of Representatives. It would have
to pass both chambers before President Barack Obama, a
Democrat, could sign it into law.
Republican Senator Richard Shelby said the measure would
help homebuyers who "do not need federal subsidies." "This is
not a good use of taxpayer dollars," he said.
Republicans in the House have been trying to quickly unwind
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which were seized by the government
at the height of the financial crisis and now back the bulk of
the mortgage market. But the administration has cautioned
against removing the government's support before the housing
sector starts to stabilize.