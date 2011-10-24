LAS VEGAS Oct 24 President Barack Obama on Monday cautioned that it will take more time for the U.S. housing market to recover as he unveiled new steps to aid so-called underwater homeowners who owe more on their mortgages than the value of their houses.

"The housing market won't be fully healed until the unemployment rate comes down and the inventory of homes on the market comes down," he said in prepared remarks to home owners in Las Vegas, the center of the U.S. housing collapse.

(Reporting by Alister Bull and Matt Spetalnick; editing by Sandra Maler)