* FHFA approved $12.79 million in pay Freddie,Fannie execs
* Senate Banking Committee to hold hearing on bonuses
* Fannie, Freddie drawn about $145 billion in taxpayer aid
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 The regulator for Fannie Mae
FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB drew fire from lawmakers in
Congress on Thursday for approving executive bonuses at the two
companies that reportedly ranged into the millions of dollars.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency recently signed off on
$12.79 million in bonus pay for ten executives at the two
mortgage finance firms, according to a letter sent by a
Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives to the
regulator requesting more information about the payments.
The regulator, Federal Housing Finance Agency Acting
Director Edward DeMarco, defended the bonuses in an appearance
before a House subcommittee.
"The compensation programs that are being reported about
are the same compensation programs that have been in place
since 2009 at the same levels," DeMarco said.
The figures have brought rebukes from some lawmakers who
have noted that Fannie and Freddie continue to receive taxpayer
support to offset losses. The two companies have been propped
up with about $145 billion in taxpayer support since they were
seized by the government and placed into conservatorship in
September 2008.
"This compensation problem will be solved fastest when
Congress gets on with coming to a final resolution of the
conservatorship," DeMarco added, referring to the need to
determine the future of the two government-sponsored
enterprises.
Uncertainty over their fate has led to a high degree of
turnover at the companies. DeMarco said that FHFAF is seeking
to attract new executives to lead the two firms who are willing
to work for smaller compensation packages.
The federal government took control of Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac as mortgage losses mounted. The firms and their
regulator are under political pressure to try to lessen their
reliance on government support.
Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said on Thursday it will seek an
additional $6 billion from U.S. taxpayers following its worst
quarterly loss this year. [ID:nN1E7A20NK]
The government depends on FHFA to protect the firms'
assets, although some officials believe they could be more
aggressive in helping to improve the housing market.
The companies, which buy mortgages from lenders and
repackage them as securities for investors, have recently been
ordered to oversee a retooled refinancing effort to help
at-risk homeowners.
Separately, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on
Thursday it will hold a hearing on the executive bonuses,
although a date has not yet been set.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn, Editing by Andrew Hay)