(Clarifies in 7th paragraph $190 billion was amount taxpayers provided, not the cost to taxpayers)

WASHINGTON, July 3 A pilot program to sell off U.S. government-owned foreclosed properties for use as rentals has drawn "robust" investor demand, a housing regulator said on Tuesday.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, wants to use the program to shrink the excess supply of repossessed homes weighing on the housing market.

The FHFA said it has notified winning bidders who qualified to purchase government-owned foreclosed properties in the pilot program. The regulator will identify the investors once the transactions close, which is expected in the third quarter.

"We are pleased with the response from the market," FHFA Acting Director Edward DeMarco said in a statement. "FHFA undertook this initiative to help stabilize communities and home values in areas hard-hit by the foreclosure crisis."

In February, the FHFA launched the pilot program to pool nearly 2,500 single-family homes foreclosed homes held by government-controlled Fannie Mae, with the aim to sell them to investors in bulk, who could then rent them out. The initiative is part of the Obama administration's goal to put a floor under falling home values.

The 2,500 properties are located in areas across the country, including Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix and parts of Florida.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, whose government rescue more than three years ago h as meant taxpayers have provided n early $190 billion to ke ep them afloat, together owned about 180,000 foreclosed properties at the end of last year.

The private-sector investors chosen for the pilot initiative went through a "rigorous evaluation process," the regulator said. FHFA assessed the investors financial strength, experience with asset management and their ability to oversee rental properties.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac usually place repossessed homes up for sale individually. FHFA is trying to decide whether or not grouping properties in bulk sales will help reduce losses at the government-controlled companies. (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Marguerita Choy)