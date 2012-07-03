(Clarifies in 7th paragraph $190 billion was amount taxpayers
provided, not the cost to taxpayers)
WASHINGTON, July 3 A pilot program to sell off
U.S. government-owned foreclosed properties for use as rentals
has drawn "robust" investor demand, a housing regulator said on
Tuesday.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees mortgage
giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, wants to
use the program to shrink the excess supply of repossessed homes
weighing on the housing market.
The FHFA said it has notified winning bidders who qualified
to purchase government-owned foreclosed properties in the pilot
program. The regulator will identify the investors once the
transactions close, which is expected in the third quarter.
"We are pleased with the response from the market," FHFA
Acting Director Edward DeMarco said in a statement. "FHFA
undertook this initiative to help stabilize communities and home
values in areas hard-hit by the foreclosure crisis."
In February, the FHFA launched the pilot program to pool
nearly 2,500 single-family homes foreclosed homes held by
government-controlled Fannie Mae, with the aim to sell them to
investors in bulk, who could then rent them out. The initiative
is part of the Obama administration's goal to put a floor under
falling home values.
The 2,500 properties are located in areas across the
country, including Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles,
Phoenix and parts of Florida.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, whose government rescue more
than three years ago h as meant taxpayers have provided n early
$190 billion to ke ep them afloat, together owned about 180,000
foreclosed properties at the end of last year.
The private-sector investors chosen for the pilot initiative
went through a "rigorous evaluation process," the regulator
said. FHFA assessed the investors financial strength, experience
with asset management and their ability to oversee rental
properties.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac usually place repossessed homes
up for sale individually. FHFA is trying to decide whether or
not grouping properties in bulk sales will help reduce losses at
the government-controlled companies.
