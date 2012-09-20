NEW YORK, Sept 20 Mortgage rates fell to record
lows this week in the wake of the Federal Reserve's decision to
bolster the economy by buying housing-related debt, data from
Freddie Mac showed on Thursday.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell 6 basis
points to 3.49 percent in the week ended Sept. 20 from 3.55
percent last week, according to Freddie Mac's primary mortgage
market survey. That matched its previous all-time low.
Rates were also down from 4.09 percent a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year fixed mortgages hit a new record
low at 2.77 percent, down 8 basis points from 2.85 percent.
The survey, conducted from Monday to Wednesday, captured
some of the response to last week's announcement by the Federal
Reserve that it will buy $40 billion a month in mortgage-backed
securities until the labor market improves.
By purchasing mortgage-related debt, the Fed hopes to
encourage the nascent recovery in the housing market by keeping
rates low, hopefully bringing in buyers. While many economists
think the struggling sector has finally turned a corner, it
faces a number of challenges including on-going foreclosures and
a swath of homeowners whose mortgages are underwater.