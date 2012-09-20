NEW YORK, Sept 20 Mortgage rates fell to record lows this week in the wake of the Federal Reserve's decision to bolster the economy by buying housing-related debt, data from Freddie Mac showed on Thursday.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell 6 basis points to 3.49 percent in the week ended Sept. 20 from 3.55 percent last week, according to Freddie Mac's primary mortgage market survey. That matched its previous all-time low.

Rates were also down from 4.09 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year fixed mortgages hit a new record low at 2.77 percent, down 8 basis points from 2.85 percent.

The survey, conducted from Monday to Wednesday, captured some of the response to last week's announcement by the Federal Reserve that it will buy $40 billion a month in mortgage-backed securities until the labor market improves.

By purchasing mortgage-related debt, the Fed hopes to encourage the nascent recovery in the housing market by keeping rates low, hopefully bringing in buyers. While many economists think the struggling sector has finally turned a corner, it faces a number of challenges including on-going foreclosures and a swath of homeowners whose mortgages are underwater.