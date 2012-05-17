NEW YORK May 17 Foreclosure activity on U.S.
homes dropped in April to the lowest level in nearly five years,
RealtyTrac said in a report on Thursday.
Foreclosure actions - which include default notices,
scheduled auctions and repossessions - were reported on 188,780
homes, down 5 percent from March, and down 14 percent from the
year before.
It was the lowest monthly total since July 2007.
The decline was driven by decreases in some of the states
that have felt the biggest impact from the housing crisis, said
Brandon Moore, RealtyTrac's chief executive.
"Rising foreclosure activity in many state and local markets
in April was masked at the national level by sizable decreases
in hard-hit foreclosure states like California, Arizona and
Nevada," Moore said in a statement.
"Those three states, and several other non-judicial
foreclosure states like them, more efficiently processed
foreclosures last year, resulting in fewer catch-up foreclosures
this year."
Activity in states that process foreclosures through the
courts - known as judicial states - fell 3 percent, while
activity in non-judicial states tumbled 7 percent.
The number of homes entering the foreclosure process also
fell 4 percent for the month, and was down 2 percent from April
2011.
Bank repossessions fell sharply, down 7 percent from March.
More distressed homes are being dealt with through short sales
rather than going through with a foreclosure, Moore said.
After a brief decline to second place, Nevada regained the
top spot in state foreclosure rates in April, with one in every
300 homes seeing a foreclosure filing.
(Reporting By Leah Schnurr; Editing by Leslie Adler)