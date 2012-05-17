NEW YORK May 17 Foreclosure activity on U.S. homes dropped in April to the lowest level in nearly five years, RealtyTrac said in a report on Thursday.

Foreclosure actions - which include default notices, scheduled auctions and repossessions - were reported on 188,780 homes, down 5 percent from March, and down 14 percent from the year before.

It was the lowest monthly total since July 2007.

The decline was driven by decreases in some of the states that have felt the biggest impact from the housing crisis, said Brandon Moore, RealtyTrac's chief executive.

"Rising foreclosure activity in many state and local markets in April was masked at the national level by sizable decreases in hard-hit foreclosure states like California, Arizona and Nevada," Moore said in a statement.

"Those three states, and several other non-judicial foreclosure states like them, more efficiently processed foreclosures last year, resulting in fewer catch-up foreclosures this year."

Activity in states that process foreclosures through the courts - known as judicial states - fell 3 percent, while activity in non-judicial states tumbled 7 percent.

The number of homes entering the foreclosure process also fell 4 percent for the month, and was down 2 percent from April 2011.

Bank repossessions fell sharply, down 7 percent from March. More distressed homes are being dealt with through short sales rather than going through with a foreclosure, Moore said.

After a brief decline to second place, Nevada regained the top spot in state foreclosure rates in April, with one in every 300 homes seeing a foreclosure filing. (Reporting By Leah Schnurr; Editing by Leslie Adler)