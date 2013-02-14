NEW YORK Feb 14 Foreclosure activity declined
in January as the number of U.S. homes starting the process fell
to the lowest level in more than six years, but the varying
legal requirements in each state continued to influence regional
markets, data from RealtyTrac showed on Thursday.
Foreclosure starts - the first step in the foreclosure
process - were filed on 64,773 homes, down 11 percent from
December and down 28 percent from a year ago. It was the lowest
level since June 2006.
The drop in starts came as activity in California dried up
after legislation enacted at the start of the year placed new
rules on all servicers in the state.
Excluding the decline in California, foreclosure starts
edged up less than 1 percent compared to December, said Daren
Blomquist, vice president at RealtyTrac.
Overall foreclosure activity was seen on 150,864 properties
last month, down 7 percent from December. Compared to a year
ago, activity tumbled 28 percent.
"The national trend, which has been consistent, is that
we're continuing to see this downward trend in overall
foreclosure activity," said Blomquist.
"While the number of foreclosures is going down, nothing
we've seen happen over the last two years in terms of trying to
prevent foreclosures has been a quick fix."
Banks seized fewer homes, repossessing 50,453 properties,
down 5 percent from the month before and down 24 percent from
last January. Repossessions were at their lowest level since
February 2008.
Florida had the highest foreclosure rate for the fifth month
in a row with a filing on one in every 300 homes. Nevada came in
second, followed by Illinois.
Of the metros with the highest foreclosure rates, cities in
Florida accounted for six of the top 10 with Ocala, Florida
taking the number one spot.