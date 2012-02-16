NEW YORK Feb 16 Banks seizures of U.S.
homes jumped in January as overall foreclosure activity rose,
suggesting the backlogged process is starting to thaw, a report
from RealtyTrac said on Thursday.
Lenders repossessed 66,542 homes last month, up nearly 8
percent from 61,774 in December, though it was still down close
to 15 percent from January a year ago.
Overall foreclosure activity -- which includes default
notices, scheduled auctions and repossessions -- was seen on
210,941 properties, up almost 3 percent from 205,024 the month
before, but down more than 19 percent from a year earlier.
Foreclosure activity slowed following claims in 2010 that
lenders had relied on "robo-signing" where documents were signed
without a review of the case files.
"We saw signs that the lenders were ramping up on pushing
through some of the delayed foreclosures in January, and the
increase in REOs is one indication of that," said Daren
Blomquist, director of marketing communications at RealtyTrac.
Default notices were filed for the first time on 58,362
properties, little changed from the previous month and down 22
percent from the same time a year ago.
Nevada again had the country's highest foreclosure rate, its
61st straight month in the top spot. One in every 198 Nevada
homes had a foreclosure filing last month.
Of the 10 metropolitan areas with the highest foreclosure
rates, nine of them were in California. Las Vegas was the
exception, taking the fifth slot.
