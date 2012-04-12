NEW YORK, April 12 Foreclosure actions on U.S.
homes fell in the first quarter to the lowest level since late
2007, a report from RealtyTrac said on Thursday.
Foreclosure filings -- which includes default notices,
scheduled auctions and bank repossessions -- were seen on
572,928 properties in the first quarter, off 2 percent from the
previous quarter and down 16 percent from the first quarter of
last year.
It was the lowest quarterly total since the fourth quarter
of 2007, RealtyTrac said.
Activity also waned in the month of March, with filings
falling to 198,853 properties, the lowest monthly amount since
July 2007. That was a decline of 4 percent from February and
down 17 percent from March 2011.
"The low foreclosure numbers in the first quarter are not an
indication that the massive reservoir of distressed properties
built up over the past few years has somehow miraculously
evaporated," Brandon Moore, chief executive officer of
RealtyTrac, said in a statement.
"The dam may not burst in the next 30 to 45 days, but it
will eventually burst, and everyone downstream should be
prepared for that to happen -- both in terms of new foreclosure
activity and new short sale activity," Moore added.
Foreclosure starts increased in March for the third month in
a row, rising 7 percent from February, though they were still
down 11 percent from the year before.
States with the biggest increases in foreclosure starts
included Nevada, Utah and New Jersey.
Nevada had the highest foreclosure rate for the quarter, but
slipped to second place for March after 62 months in the top
spot to be replaced by Arizona.
(Reporting By Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernard Orr)