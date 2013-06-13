NEW YORK, June 13 Banks seized more U.S. homes
in May as a greater number of Americans found themselves
entering the foreclosure process, suggesting lenders were
drawing down the pipeline of distressed properties, a report
from RealtyTrac showed on Thursday.
Banks repossessed 38,946 homes, an increase of 11 percent
from the previous month. The number of homes hit with default
notices for the first time grew by 4 percent.
Among the five lenders involved in last year's national
mortgage settlement, all but Citigroup saw an increase in
repossessions.
"It could be a sign of a trend we're expecting, which is
that eventually, the banks are going to pull the trigger and
complete these distressed loans that have been sitting in limbo
for some time," said Daren Blomquist, vice president at
RealtyTrac.
Overall foreclosure activity - which includes default
notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions - was seen on
148,054 properties last month, up 2.3 percent from April, though
it was still down 28.1 percent from May last year.
The housing market has been getting back on its feet over
the last year with prices rising, sales improving and inventory
tightening.
Those factors mean that lenders may decide that the time is
ripe to proceed with foreclosures so that the homes can be sold
back into the market, said Blomquist.
"We're getting closer to normal. In some of these markets
the numbers are getting very close to pre-housing crash levels,"
he said.
Florida had the highest foreclosure rate, with one in every
302 homes receiving a foreclosure filing in May. That's nearly
three times the national average of one in every 885 homes.